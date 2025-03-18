Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 19, 2025

March 18, 2025, 9:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
3-5
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
0-2
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.8 feet 05:08 PM HST.




Low 0.9 feet 11:03 PM HST.




High 1.3 feet 03:34 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 10:25 AM HST.




High 1.6 feet 05:58 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:30 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:37 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A series of small, medium-period northwest (310-320 degree) swells will pass through tonight through Saturday. These swells will maintain solid head-high surf along most north-facing shores and waist to head high surf along the better-exposed west shores. A significant northwest swell may reach the islands early next week. 


East shore surf will likely pick up a bit through the middle of the week as easterlies increase over and upstream of the state. South shore surf will stay around the seasonal average, as a couple of small, long-period south swells move through the local waters this week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
