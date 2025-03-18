Maui Surf Forecast for March 19, 2025

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 2-4 3-5 4-6 4-6 West Facing 0-2 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 05:08 PM HST. Low 0.9 feet 11:03 PM HST. High 1.3 feet 03:34 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 10:25 AM HST. High 1.6 feet 05:58 PM HST. Sunrise 6:30 AM HST. Sunset 6:37 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A series of small, medium-period northwest (310-320 degree) swells will pass through tonight through Saturday. These swells will maintain solid head-high surf along most north-facing shores and waist to head high surf along the better-exposed west shores. A significant northwest swell may reach the islands early next week.

East shore surf will likely pick up a bit through the middle of the week as easterlies increase over and upstream of the state. South shore surf will stay around the seasonal average, as a couple of small, long-period south swells move through the local waters this week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.