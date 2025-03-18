Maui United Way completes distribution launch of gas cards to wildfire survivors

Nalani Abellanida and her daughter, Lilli, are part of a family of five who relocated to Pukalani after the fires. While Lilli has settled into a new school closer to home, her older siblings continue to attend school on the West Side.

Maui United Way announced the successful launch of its initiative to support wildfire survivors facing ongoing transportation challenges. Recognizing this critical community need, and with support from the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, Maui United Way has funded the distribution of $240,000 in gas cards to wildfire displaced families. These monthly $100 gas cards were provided to survivors commuting to and from the west side for work and school, offering essential relief over six months as they rebuild their lives and communities.

Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset Foundation led the administrative effort for this program, partnering with Hawai‘i Petroleum, who generously donated an additional 5% in gas cards.

Local organizations Kākoʻo Maui/Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, Kaibigan Ng Lahaina, Roots Reborn, and the Disaster Case Management Program played a critical role in identifying survivors and distributing the gas cards—ensuring that this vital resource reached those in greatest need. Hoʻōla Iā Mauiakama, Maui’s long term recovery group helped in creating the space to have this survivor need identified.

“We understand the profound challenges faced by families who have lost their homes and livelihoods,” said Jeeyun Lee, Director of Impact at Maui United Way. “By addressing transportation barriers, we hoped to ease some of their burdens, especially for families with young children or those traveling long distances for work and school.”

For many, this assistance made a significant difference. “Getting to work and taking my kids to school every day has been one of the hardest parts of starting over,” said fire survivor, Nalani Abellanida. “This support gave us one less thing to worry about, and I can’t tell you how much that has meant.”

While the program has now closed to new applications, Maui United Way continues its recovery efforts, focusing on housing, employment stability, and mental health services. The initiative has already supported 500 survivors and remains a key part of Maui United Way’s long-term commitment to the community.

Those interested in future support opportunities are encouraged to fill out an interest form available here.