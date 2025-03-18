Maui Waena’s Jacquelyn McCandless named 2025 Middle School Distinguished Principal of the Year

Jacquelyn McCandless, Maui Waena Intermediate, 2025 Middle School Distinguished Principal of the Year. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Education

Maui Waena Intermediate School Principal Jacquelyn McCandless and Kaimukī High School Principal Lorelei Aiwohi have been named the state’s 2025 National Distinguished Principals of the Year by the Hawai‘i Association of Secondary School Administrators (HASSA). McCandless is the middle school honoree and Aiwohi is the high school honoree.

“Shocked,” and “Extremely honored,” were the words McCandless used to describe the moment. “Very, extremely honored. I’ve seen so many great people win this award. So it feels surreal right now, but it is such a deep honor for our school. Not just myself and my family, but the entire school community,” she said.

Jacquelyn McCandless, Maui Waena Intermediate, 2025 Middle School Distinguished Principal of the Year. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Education

“I work hard to take care of our school community, our school, our kids,” said McCandless of the honor. “They mean so much to me. My own children, all four of them, have come through Maui Waena. And to receive an honor like this, means that I’m taking care of my school and my students the way I want my children to be taken care of… It just really honors and recognizes the hard work that we all go through to take care of our kids,” she said.

Both school leaders were recently recognized at events coordinated by their respective schools and HASSA.

Lorelei Aiwohi, Kaimukī High, 2025 High School Distinguished Principal of the Year. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Education

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The annual honor celebrates middle and high school principals who demonstrate exceptional leadership and a strong commitment to their students, staff and community. The rigorous selection process considers a principal’s ability to foster a safe school culture, promote respect among students, make data-driven decisions and empower students to become competitive, creative learners.

Jacquelyn McCandless, principal, Maui Waena Intermediate

Jacquelyn McCandless, Maui Waena Intermediate, 2025 Middle School Distinguished Principal of the Year. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Education

McCandless has 23 years of experience as an administrator, 9½ years as a principal and eight years as a principal at Maui Waena Intermediate. She is recognized for her collaborative leadership style, which actively engages students, staff and families in school decision-making. One example is the school’s Family Fun Nights — events designed entirely by students, from planning activities to designing promotional materials and managing concessions. The proceeds from these events were donated to a local animal shelter, showcasing the students’ sense of responsibility and community engagement.

She played a key role in establishing a popular esports elective on campus, securing classroom space, funding and an additional teacher to support the program. The elective provided students with a new avenue for connection, creativity and skill development. Students often note McCandless’ deep personal investment in their well-being. Whether she is checking in with students during lunch, assisting families, or supporting staff, she is visible and engaged on campus. Her approachability and care for her school community have cultivated a strong sense of belonging and school pride.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“As a leader, I believe everyone is a key player in the success of our school,” McCandless said. “My goal is to have all stakeholders involved in collaborative decision-making processes so all voices are heard, joint decisions are made and collective action plans are created and implemented. This approach fosters ownership and strengthens our school community.”

As Hawai‘i’s 2025 Principals of the Year, Aiwohi and McCandless will represent the state at the national level through the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP). They will be honored alongside other state winners in Washington, D.C., where they will also be in the running for the national principal of the year title. Each principal was also presented with a $2,000 check from HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union in recognition of their hard work.

HASSA, established in 1980, serves as the local affiliate of NASSP and is dedicated to supporting and advancing educational leadership across the state.

Lorelei Aiwohi, principal, Kaimukī High

Lorelei Aiwohi, Kaimukī High, 2025 High School Distinguished Principal of the Year. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Education

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

With 29 years of experience as an administrator – including 19 years as a principal – Aiwohi has spent the last 2½ years transforming Kaimukī High into a model of student empowerment. Under her leadership, the school has expanded its cultural clubs, fostering a sense of pride, belonging and mutual respect among students.

Aiwohi’s commitment to students is further reflected in the success of the school’s English Learner program, which has seen measurable improvements in academic performance, a strengthened sense of belonging and increased enrollment. Colleagues and community members describe Aiwohi as a positive leader who amplifies student voices in decision-making. Students credit her for creating an environment where they feel safe and valued, and where their input directly influences school decisions.

“Recognizing the importance of student voice, we have implemented several initiatives to ensure student input is incorporated into school decision-making,” Aiwohi said. “These initiatives are an example of my belief and responsibility to create a respectful learning environment as well as provide opportunities for students to successfully pursue their career through college or the workforce.”