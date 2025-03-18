Solar power installations trending up, Hawaiian Electric reports

Maui’s ʻOhana Hope Village. PC: Project Empower by RevoluSun Solar

The number of private rooftop solar systems on Hawaiian Electric’s grids continued to grow in 2024. Now, there are nearly 114,000 rooftop solar systems installed across the five islands, according to the utility.

The addition of 7,976 solar systems in 2024, mostly residential, brought the total number of grid-connected solar systems to 113,999, a 7.5% increase over 2023. Solar generating capacity, which includes residential, commercial and grid-scale systems, rose to 1,410 megawatts, a 13% increase over 2023.

“It’s encouraging to see the growth of solar continue its upward trajectory as we work with customers and stakeholders to help Hawai‘i achieve its clean energy goals,” said Kaiulani Shinsato, Hawaiian Electric Customer Energy Resources co-director. “We introduced a new Smart Renewable Energy program in 2024 designed to make it easier for customers to add rooftop solar and battery storage.”

Hawai‘i has among the highest rates of rooftop solar adoption in the nation. About 26% of Hawaiian Electric’s residential customers and 43% of its customers in single-family homes have rooftop solar.

A Hawaiian Electric chart shows photovoltaic systems in Hawaiʻi.

Smart Renewable Energy is the latest phase in Hawaiian Electric’s push to bring more customer-sited renewable energy onto the grid in a fair and sustainable way.

More information about Hawaiian Electric’s Smart Renewable Energy program is available at Smart Renewable Energy Programs | Hawaiian Electric.