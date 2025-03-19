County Office of Economic Development grant workshops scheduled in March

Representatives of organizations seeking grant funding are invited to attend County of Maui Office of Economic Development (OED) grant workshop sessions on March 27 and 28, 2025.

Sessions will be held from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. and from 1:30 to 3:15 p.m. each day at the Maui County Service Center, 110 Alaʻihi St., #105, Kahului.

The OED Grant Specialist Team is leading the workshops, which are designed to support local nonprofit and for-profit organizations in applying for grants for programs, projects and events designed to have a positive economic impact in Maui County.

Preregistration is mandatory, and availability is limited to two people per organization per day.

The deadline to register is March 25, 2025, by going to www.mauicounty.gov/1787 and clicking on the link for “FY2026 Grants Training Workshop Information.”

For more information, call OED at 808-270-7710 or email Grants.OED@mauicounty.gov.