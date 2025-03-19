Maui Housing Hui hosts free Renter’s Rights Training on March 24

South Maui housing aerial. File PC: County of Maui / Mia Aʻi photo

As Maui faces growing housing challenges in the wake of the 2023 wildfires, renters are increasingly encountering issues such as unclear lease terms, unexpected eviction notices, and disputes over security deposits. The Maui Housing Hui reports tenants and landlords are unsure of the full implications of the landlord-tenant code, which can lead to misunderstandings.

To help both renters and landlords navigate these challenges, Maui Housing Hui is hosting a free Renter’s Rights Training on March 24, 2025, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the J. Walter Cameron Center in Wailuku.

This informative event will provide participants with essential tools and knowledge about tenant rights and responsibilities, fostering greater transparency and stability in Maui’s rental market.

Topics covered:

How to understand and negotiate your lease agreement

Rights and limitations regarding security deposits

What steps to take if you receive a notice to vacate

Rights surrounding assistance animals

When to seek legal assistance

Available community resources for those struggling with housing issues



In recognition of the busy schedules of many Maui families, the event will offer free food and childcare, ensuring it is accessible for all attendees.

The Renter’s Rights Training is open to all residents of Maui, whether they are long-term renters, first-time tenants, or landlords looking to better understand their legal obligations. By participating, attendees will gain the knowledge necessary to protect their rights, advocate for themselves, and create a stronger, more informed community.

For additional information, visit www.mauihousinghui.com.