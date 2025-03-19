MEO receives $10,000 from ASB Charitable Foundation

MEO Business Development Specialists Lianne Peros-Busch and Teon Simmons took their Teen Financial Literacy program on the road to Lānaʻi High & Elementary in October 2024.

Maui Economic Opportunity was one of 10 nonprofits in the state to receive $10,000 from the American Savings Bank Charitable Foundation.

The bank set up the Foundation to celebrate 100 years in Hawai`i. Over about a two-week period, more than 24,000 votes were cast online for about 30 nonprofit organizations that align with ASB’s focus areas of promoting financial education, increasing supply and access to affordable housing and supporting the revitalization of ʻAʻala Park and the neighboring communities.

MEO finished in the top 10. Other winners included Hawaiʻi Foodbank, Pālama Settlement, Partners in Development Foundation, Aʻaliʻi Mentoring, Family Programs Hawaiʻi, Hawaiʻi HomeOwnership Center, Goodwill Hawaiʻi, Child & Family Service and Project Hawaiʻi, Inc.

“We are so honored and thankful to receive this generous gift from American Savings Bank Charitable Foundation,” said MEO CEO Debbie Cabebe. “Thank you to everyone who cast their votes for MEO.

“Amid these challenging times, the gift will be put to good use. Helping People. Changing Lives.”

Among the more than 30 programs, MEO runs adult and teen financial literacy and business planning courses through the Business Development Center. For more information about BDC programs, call 808-243-4318.