Maui Marathon invites businesses to join the 2025 Health & Fitness Expo

2015 Maui Marathon. File Photo Credit: County of Maui/ Ryan Piros (9.20.15)

The 55th Annual Maui Marathon, set for Sunday, April 27, 2025 is returning to West Maui with an expanded Health & Fitness Expo aimed at supporting local businesses and promoting wellness.

The two-day expo will take place at the Westin Maui Resort & Spa – Valley Isle Ballroom on Friday, April 25, and Saturday, April 26, offering businesses an opportunity to engage with thousands of runners and attendees.

Local businesses, health and wellness brands, and fitness organizations are encouraged to apply for booth space at mauimarathon.com by clicking “vendor application” on the main page.

Each registered runner for the Marathon, Half Marathon, 5K, and 10K is required to visit the expo to pick up their race bib and timing chip. The event is also free and open to the public, providing additional exposure for participating vendors.

Booth Details:

Rate: $200 per space (first-come, first-served)

Complimentary Booths: Available for Maui small businesses impacted by the 2023 fires and nonprofit organizations

Expo Hours: Friday, April 25: 12-5 p.m. Saturday, April 26: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.



“The Maui Marathon has long been a community-driven event, and we are proud to provide this platform for small businesses to thrive,” said Jim Lynch, Maui Marathon Race Director. “We encourage local vendors to take part in the Health & Fitness Expo, not only to grow their business but also to be part of an event that brings people together to celebrate health, wellness, and resilience.”

For exhibitor details, booth reservations, and additional information, visit mauimarathon.com or contact expo@mauimarathon.com.