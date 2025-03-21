Credit Unions of Maui donate $10,000 to support senior housing, Nā Hale Kūpuna project.

The Credit Unions of Maui have donated $10,000 to Nā Hale Kūpuna project, an initiative by the J. Walter Cameron Center aimed at providing affordable housing for seniors affected by the August 2023 wildfires. This contribution will be allocated towards the purchase of new appliances for the housing units, enhancing the living conditions of the residents.

Nā Hale Kūpuna project offers seven long-term condominium units across West, Central, and South Maui, providing stable housing for households of one to five individuals. To qualify, applicants must be at least 62 years old, have had their primary residence in Lahaina during the wildfires, and have a combined gross annual income at or below 80% of the area median income.

Cesar E. Gaxiola, Executive Director of the J. Walter Cameron Center, expressed his gratitude, stating, “We are deeply thankful to the Credit Unions of Maui for their continued support. This donation significantly enhances our ability to provide comfortable and fully equipped homes for our kūpuna, ensuring they have the necessary amenities to live with dignity and ease.”

Since the devastating wildfires of August 2023, the Credit Unions of Maui have been instrumental in supporting recovery efforts. In September 2024, they donated $300,000 to the HomeAid Ka Laʻi Ola housing development, providing temporary housing for up to 1,500 wildfire survivors. Additionally, the Credit Unions of Maui Wildfire Relief Fund also contributed to the Cameron Center’s Laptop Relief Program which distributed hundreds of personal computers, laptops, tablets, and mobile phones to wildfire survivors who lost their homes.

The Credit Unions of Maui Wildfire Relief Fund is a collective effort by Maui credit unions to support those directly impacted by the devastating wildfires in Maui. Donations provided immediate relief, including essential supplies, meals, and critical financial resources for families who have lost everything.

The J. Walter Cameron Center has been instrumental in supporting Maui’s community by housing numerous nonprofit and social service agencies dedicated to improving the lives of residents. The addition managing Nā Hale Kūpuna residences underscores the Cameron Center’s commitment to offering comprehensive support to those in need.

For more information about Nā Hale Kūpuna project and other initiatives by the J. Walter Cameron Center, please visit jwcameroncenter.org/na-hale-kupuna.