Fairmont Kea Lani and Kō Restaurant Present: Taste of Kapoho, March 22

Special event dining at Fairmont Kea Lani. PC: by ʻOhana Films

Fairmont Kea Lani and Kō Restaurant present the Taste of Kapoho – a special fundraising dinner on Saturday, March 22, from 5 to 9 p.m., bringing together a culinary experience with a meaningful cause.

This event will support the ongoing restoration of the Waihe‘e Coastal Dunes & Wetlands Refuge, an ecologically and culturally significant site stewarded by Ka Pōholima Kāʻeo under the sponsorship of Hawaiian Islands Land Trust (501c3).

The evening will feature a roaming dining experience with six unique chef stations, each highlighting ingredients connected to the ahupuaʻa of Waiheʻe and the the ʻili ʻāina of Kapoho, along with live entertainment from Kaniloa Kamaunu and Danny Kapoi, both kupa ʻāina of Waiheʻe.

Fairmont Kea Lani’s culinary team will showcase a lineup of dishes that pay homage to the land and its bounty, incorporating locally sourced ingredients tied to the restoration efforts.

Menu Highlights:

Chef Jonathan Pasion Char Sui Octopus + Opae Garlic Chives Cheung Fun Noodles + Kiawe Pod Vinegar + Chili Oil Shrimp Toast + Waihe‘e Kalo Cake + Sesame + Garlic Chive Aioli

Chef Brian Murphy Miso Lobster Ramen + Miso Lobster Broth + Roasted Sweet Corn + Sweet Potato Lobster + Truffle Tare Uala Sushi Roll + Poke Style Sweet Potato + Ocean Rice + Tempura Sweet

Potato + Ikura + Micro Shisho

Chef Marilyn Mina Ulu and Kiawe Dumplings + Pickled Ogo + Tomato Limu Jam + Ulu & Mochi Crunch Crumble Ulu Roasted Tortilla + Mullet + Ginger Scallion + Pickled Limu

Chef George Agcolicol Embutido “Filipino Style Sausage” + Taro + Chorizo + Local Pork + Banana Ketchup + Pickled Banana Shoots Bilo Bilo “Filipino Taro Dessert” Taro-Rice Balls + Tapioca + Young Coconut + Banana Saba

Chef Jeffery Ang Uala & Shrimp Fritter + Korean Kiawe BBQ Sauce Kobe Flat Iron Beef Bulgogi + Rice Paper + Canoe Plants

Chef Tiffany Naughton Caramelized Ulu Ice Cream + Sweet Potato Tart Apple Banana Cheesecake + Dehydrated Local Banana Coconut Rum Cake + Local Rum + Berries



The Hawaiian Island Land Trust, Ka Pōholima Kāʻeo, and Fairmont Kea Lani’s shared goal is to restore a loko i‘a kalo, a traditional Hawaiian fishpond and taro patch—once vital to the community—so that life can flourish once again. By bringing fresh water back to Kapoho, a small land division known as an ‘ili ‘āina, they aim to restore balance to the ecosystem and support the nourishment of those who depend on it. The groups are also working to unify the different parts of the ahupua‘a so that the land can once again support abundant life and provide sustenance for the community.

Ka Pōholima Kāʻeo and Waihe‘e Coastal Dunes & Wetlands Refuge Imagery – Credit Cody Lang

“Our work at Waihe‘e and in Kapoho is more than just restoration—it’s a reconnection to our ancestors, our culture, and our responsibility as stewards of this land” shared Kiaʻiokaʻuhane Collier, Land Steward and Educator for Hawaiian Islands Land Trust and Poʻo for Ka Poholima Kā’eo. “By revitalizing the fishpond and taro patch, we are restoring an ancient system that once sustained our people and will continue to do so for future generations. We are grateful for the support of our community and partners like Fairmont Kea Lani who share this vision and help bring it to life.”

A portion of the evening’s proceeds will be donated to the Hawaiian Islands Land Trust and Ka Pōholima Kāʻeo to further their restoration efforts. By bringing the community together for an evening of exceptional cuisine, storytelling, and cultural appreciation, Fairmont Kea Lani hopes to inspire others to take part in the preservation of Maui’s natural and cultural heritage.

Tickets are $185 per person and are inclusive of food, beverage (beer & wine), and gratuity. Reservations can be made through Open Table: Taste of Kapoho Fundraiser Dinner.