Maui DMV kiosk moves to Nāpili Market to better serve west-side communities

DMV kiosk at Safeway Maui Lani in Wailuku. PC: County of Maui

County of Maui is enhancing convenience for West Maui residents by relocating a DMV kiosk to Nāpili Market, 5095 Napilihau St., Lahaina. The self-service, motor vehicle registration renewal kiosk went online this week, according to the County Department of Finance Division of Motor Vehicles and Licensing.

“We’re excited to bring these essential services closer to the west side community,” said Marcy Martin, finance department director. “This new kiosk location allows residents of Nāpili, Kapalua and nearby areas to easily renew their vehicle registrations while they’re out running errands, saving them a trip to the DMV.”

Kiosk features:

Renew registrations in approximately two minutes

Instantly receive a new registration and emblem

Available daily from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

No need to visit the DMV in person

Convenient payment via credit or debit card

An underutilized DMV kiosk from Wailuku’s Kalana O Maui building, 200 S. High St., was relocated to Nāpili Market. This move introduces a second self-service kiosk for West Maui, providing a faster and more accessible way for residents to renew vehicle registrations.

Hawaiʻi’s DMV Now program offers a fast, self-service option for motor vehicle registration renewals.

Available at various locations statewide, including grocery stores, malls and government buildings, these kiosks provide a simple alternative to in-person DMV visits. After completing a renewal, users receive their registration card and license plate emblem, eliminating the waiting time for mail delivery.

For information and a complete list of kiosk locations around the state, visit www.hawaiidmvnowkiosk.com.