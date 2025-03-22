10 nonprofits win $100K in American Savings Bank community competition

American Savings Bank employees celebrated the bank’s 100th year in Hawaiʻi at its campus in downtown Honolulu on Jan. 8, 2025. PC: ASB

American Savings Bank has awarded $100,000 to 10 local nonprofits through a community-driven competition celebrating the bank’s 100th anniversary. More than 24,000 votes were cast in two weeks, selecting winners from nearly 30 nonprofit finalists.

“American Savings Bank is honored to support these deserving nonprofits that work hard every day to tackle Hawai‘i’s most critical challenges,” said ASB President and CEO Ann Teranishi. “This initiative reaffirms our commitment to a stronger future for Hawai‘i.”

ASB teammates nominated 29 nonprofits aligned with the bank’s focus on financial education, affordable housing and community revitalization. The public then voted daily for their favorite nonprofit from this list.

Winning Local Nonprofits

Hawai‘i Foodbank Palama Settlement Partners in Development Foundation ʻAʻaliʻi Mentoring Family Programs Hawai‘i Hawai‘i HomeOwnership Center Goodwill Hawai‘i Child & Family Service Project Hawai‘i Maui Economic Opportunity

“These funds will allow us to expand our team and empower more families with the resources needed for sustainable homeownership,” said Reina Miyamoto, executive director of Hawai‘i HomeOwnership Center.

For more on ASB’s centennial initiatives, visit asbhawaii.com/100.