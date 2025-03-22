Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 23, 2025

March 22, 2025, 9:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Sunday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
4-6
5-7
8-12 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Isolated showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.8 feet 11:32 PM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny until 12 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Isolated showers. 		




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 03:37 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:26 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:38 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A small northwest swell will continue a gradual decline overnight, followed by a much larger swell Sunday and Monday. Long period forerunners of the new northwest swell (320 degrees) should build Sunday morning, and a sharp increase in swell is expected during the afternoon and evening, with surf along exposed north and west facing shores near or above High Surf Warning thresholds during the peak Sunday night and Monday. The swell will gradually decline Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by a small north swell Thursday and Friday. 


Choppy east shore surf, already below seasonal average, will decline Sunday as trade winds ease and will remain small through the coming week. Seasonably small surf will persist on southern shores, though a tiny bump will be possible during the middle of the week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
