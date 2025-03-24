2025 Lahainaluna Lā Davida Malo, April 12

Lahainaluna High School Borders students display the photo of David Malo which began the 2024 David Malo Day event. Standing in the background is Director Eva Palakiko.

Lahainaluna High School’s Papa Hula O Lahainaluna (formerly Hawaiiana Club) and the Boarders’ Chorus proudly present its 2025 annual “Lā Davida Malo” (David Malo Day) on Saturday, April 12, 2025.

The annual campus event on Boarders’ Field celebrates the legacy of its first honored graduate Davida Malo, a noted an educator and historian.

Its theme this year is “E Ku’u Sweet Lei Poina Ole” (My Sweet Unforgettable Lei). It will honor the legacy of the late Aunty Lorraine Lori “Kalae” Gomez-Karinen, one of the original directors along with the late Jimmie Greig of this revered school event. She will be remembered through the songs and dances featuring many of the Lahainaluna alumni and former kumu hula, including past Davida Malo Day Queens, who will return home for this special evening.

The sunset event will feature a pā’ina (dinner) at 5 p.m. followed by the Hōʻike (performances) at 6 p.m. in songs and dances of the islands from the ‘olapa (dancers) of Papa Hula O Lahainaluna and the leo (voices) of the Boarders’ Chorus. They are under the direction of Jaime (Kumu Eva) Palakiko and her husband Danny Palakiko. Parking on campus is limited, so carpooling is recommended.

This event will also be an opportunity for classes to celebrate their class reunions, particularly classes ending with 5 and 0. If your class has not registered a class leader with Kumu Eva, you are asked to make contact immediately. Class leaders are asked to obtain an accurate count of ticketed classmates attending and give the final count to Kumu Eva by April 5 so the planning committee can arrange for reunion reserved tables. Open seating for all others.

Tickets for dinner can be reserved via https://bit.ly/2025LHSDavidaMalo or call Palakiko at 808-727-6524 or email jaime.palakiko@k12.hi.us. Leave a clear message with your name and phone contact for a call back.