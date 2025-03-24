DHHL to lead ʻKūhiō Kākouʻ unity rally

Prince Kūhiō. Hawaiʻi State Archives / HCCA Archives via Department of Hawaiian Home Lands.

The Department of Hawaiian Homes Lands will lead a public rally on Tuesday, March 25, to honor Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole, recognize legislative efforts aimed at decreasing DHHL’s waitlist, and promote support for proposed legislation.

The rally starts at 9 a.m. at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol Rotunda. This event is open to the public.

In 2022, the legislature allocated a historic $600 million in general funds to implement a comprehensive strategy to reduce the DHHL waitlist. While this funding has made a significant impact, many individuals are still awaiting their chance to secure a homestead.

The purpose of ‘Kūhiō Kākou’ is to engage and empower DHHL’s beneficiary community, supporters, and other organizations in their efforts to address Native Hawaiian housing.

Among those scheduled to attend a press conference following the rally are: DHHL Director Kali Watson; Rep. Mahina Poepoe (House District 13 – Moloka‘i, Lāna‘i, Kaho‘olawe, portion of Kahului, Ha‘ikū, Pe‘ahi, Huelo, Nāhiku, Hāna, Kīpahulu); Rep. Daniel Holt (House District 28 – Sand Island, Iwilei, Chinatown); Rep. Darius Kila (House District 44 – Honokai Hale, Nānākuli, Māʻili); Office of Hawaiian Affairs At-Large Trustee Brickwood Galuteria; Ian Custino, Association of Hawaiian Civic Clubs; and a DHHL beneficiary.