Hawaiʻi Senate announces confirmation of key leaders in defense and law enforcement

Major General Stephen Logan (left) and Major Mike Lambert (right) with their families and supporters.

The Hawaiʻi State Senate confirmed Major General Stephen Logan as the Adjutant General for the State of Hawai‘i Department of Defense and Major Mike Lambert as the Director of the State of Hawai‘i Department of Law Enforcement.

Sen. Brandon Elefante (Senate District 16 – ‘Aiea, ‘Aiea Heights, Hālawa, Pearlridge, Newtown, Royal Summit, Waimalu, Waiau, Momilani, Pacific Palisades, and Pearl City), chair of the Senate Committee on Public Safety and Military Affairs (PSM) praised the confirmations.

“I am pleased to support the confirmation of Major General Logan and Major Lambert, two highly skilled leaders who bring years of dedicated service to our state,” said Elefante. “Major General Logan’s military expertise and Major Lambert’s long-standing dedication to law enforcement will be critical in advancing the safety and security of Hawaiʻi.”

Major General Stephen Logan and his supporters join Senate members for a photo after his confirmation as Adjutant General on the Senate Floor.

Major General Logan brings over 40 years of military experience, including leadership positions such as Commander of the 103rd Troop Command and Assistant Adjutant General. His expertise in disaster management and logistics was key in his unanimous confirmation as Adjutant General.

“I am honored by the Senate’s confirmation,” stated Major General Logan. “As Adjutant General, my commitment is to serve Hawai‘i with integrity, dedication, and a focus on enhancing our state’s defense capabilities. I look forward to working alongside our military and community partners to ensure the safety and security of our state and its residents.”

Major Mike Lambert and his friends and family join Senate members for a photo after his confirmation as DLE Director on the Senate Floor.

Major Lambert has spent over 20 years in law enforcement and most recently served as a major with the Honolulu Police Department. His leadership and dedication to public safety have earned him widespread support from the community.

“I am deeply humbled by this confirmation and excited to take on the responsibility of leading the Department of Law Enforcement,” said Major Lambert. “My focus will be on fostering strong relationships within our communities, ensuring the safety of all residents, and upholding the highest standards of integrity and service in our law enforcement efforts.”

During Friday’s Floor Session, the Senate voted unanimously in favor of confirming both leaders to their new positions.