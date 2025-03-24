Summer 2025 registration now open at Seabury

Summer at Seabury 2025

For families seeking a fun learning experience, Seabury Hall is offering its signature Summer at Seabury program for students entering grades 1-12 in Fall 2025. The program features a variety of academic, athletic, and artistic courses taught by experienced teachers from Seabury Hall, other private and public schools, visiting artists and community experts.

Registration is open from March 20 through May 23 at: https://seaburyhall.jumbula.com/. Families will select their child’s group and associated schedule from full-day and half-day options at each grade level.

Students entering grades 1- 6 will enjoy a varied schedule designed to meet the unique needs of growing minds and bodies. Course offerings include: visual and performing arts, athletics, science, technology, culture, and foundational academic skills. The program is committed to creating a warm and caring atmosphere, allowing children to explore their curiosities and discover hidden talents.

Students in grades 7+ will engage in dynamic one-week programs that blend academics, creativity, and real-world learning. These are more in-depth courses lasting three hours per day from Monday through Friday. Students can sign up for multiple camps at the 7+ grade level.

Session Schedule (Gr. 1-6)

Session I: June 2-13

Session II: June 16-27

Course Schedule (Gr. 7+)

June 2-6

June 9-13

June 16-20

June 23-27

Tuition Fees

Full-day, Two-Week Session (Gr. 1-6): $750 per child

Half-day, Two-Week Session (Gr. 1-6): $400 per child

Weekly Camps (Gr. 7+) $275 per child (supply fees may apply)

General Course Descriptions

Summer at Seabury FAQs

For more information, email: seaburysummer@seaburyhall.org