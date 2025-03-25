Mayor Bissen presents $1.512 billion FY2026 budget to Maui County Council

Screen grab of Maui Mayor Richard Bissen as he presents the FY 2026 budget to the Maui County Council. (3.25.25) PC: Akakū Maui Community Media

Maui Mayor Richard T. Bissen, Jr. presented his budget proposal for Fiscal Year 2026 to members of the Maui County Council on Tuesday.

The FY 2026 budget proposal runs from July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026. The document addresses funding needed for housing, recovery and well-being, natural and cultural resources, water, infrastructure and public safety.

“The proposed county funded budget for the coming year is $1.512 billion. In addition, the county also anticipates receiving $357.6 million in grant funds,” said Mayor Bissen, “and has allocated $121.2 million in revolving funds to continue the critical work of disaster recovery.”

Key FY 2026 proposed budget highlights:

Emergency preparedness: According to the mayor, there's a $25 million allocation towards the county's Emergency Fund to enhance readiness and ensure faster, more effective responses to future emergencies.

According to the mayor, there’s a $25 million allocation towards the county’s Emergency Fund to enhance readiness and ensure faster, more effective responses to future emergencies. Financial health: The mayor said debt service is projected at $76.5 million, translating to just 6.2% of operating expenditures, and well within the county’s 10% self-imposed limit. “Our strong credit rating continues to secure favorable financing for long-term investments,” he said.

Real property tax relief: "Real property tax rates are proposed to remain flat across all categories, except for owner-occupied properties, where I'm proposing a reduction to support local families," said Bissen. "The minimum tax will remain unchanged, and existing exemptions, including those for long-term rentals, kuleana lands and properties destroyed in the Aug. 8 [2023] fires are proposed to remain in effect," he said.

CDBG-DR funding: Maui County has secured $1.6 billion in Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funding. The County reports it has six years to deploy these funds, with extensions available. "A dedicated team is in place, with 10 key positions filled and 75 applications under review to support 40 additional hires," the mayor reports.

Public safety: Investments include expanded police radio coverage, standardization of the Fire Department fleet, and new MEMA staff positions to improve coordination and community outreach. "This budget reflects key lessons from the after action reports of police, fire and MEMA," said Bissen. "It includes funding to expand police radio coverage across Maui County, benefitting emergency responders, county personnel, and other agencies that rely on critical communications," he said.

Investments include expanded police radio coverage, standardization of the Fire Department fleet, and new MEMA staff positions to improve coordination and community outreach.

Maui Mayor Richard Bissen presents the FY 2026 budget to the Maui County Council. He is pictured here with Maui Council Chair Alice Lee (3.25.25) PC: screen grab / Akakū Maui Community Media

The FY 2026 proposed budget focuses on three core priorities:

The mayor identified three core priorities including: kamaʻāina housing, recovery and well-being, and cultural and natural resources.

Kamaʻāina housing: According to the mayor, 12 housing projects, totaling 843 units, are proposed for funding in FY 2026; a new affordable housing project is planned for Lānaʻi; and nearly 620 units were completed last year, with over 1,200 more anticipated within the next two years, not including housing projects to be funded by CDBG-DR.

Recovery and well-being: In East Maui, there’s a $600,000 allocation for park enhancements, and another $500,000 for ADA improvements and resurfacing basketball and tennis courts. The mayor’s budget also includes funds for expanded transportation access, with a new 14 passenger electric bus for Maui Economic Opportunity, and exploring a county-owned ferry system.

“In a strategic effort to support countywide economic growth and resilience, the Office of Economic Development is investing in diversification, business development, technology, sports and events, and workforce initiatives,” said Bissen. “Moving forward, we will expand our focus on education and research to build a more innovative, sustainable economy for future generations,” he said.

Cultural and natural resources: Pending federal funding, the County is pursuing acquisition of 423 acres to connect Pōhākea (Mā‘alaea Mauka) to the ocean—supporting reef restoration and stormwater management. The mayor also mentioned a collaboration with Mā‘alaea Village Association to plan a regional wastewater system, and funding for an Upcountry wastewater study.

Cultural and resource funding also includes over $10.5 million in grants proposed for local farming, food production and animal management.

“This budget serves as a blueprint for Maui County’s future, grounded in kahua (foundation) and kuleana (responsibility),” said Bissen. “With the support of our council, and a shared commitment to our community, we move forward with unity, with purpose, and with aloha, dedicated to building a stronger Maui Nui for generations to come,” he said.

On another note, the Council’s Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee has created an online survey to gather information on how Maui County residents want their tax dollars spent. Committee Chair Yuki Lei K. Sugimura said the survey is being released as the council prepares to review the mayor’s proposed fiscal year 2026 budget.