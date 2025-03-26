Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 27, 2025

March 26, 2025, 9:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Thursday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Hazy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 06:39 PM HST.




High 2.3 feet 01:25 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Sunny. Hazy. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 07:42 AM HST.




High 1.7 feet 01:30 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:23 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:39 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current north northwest swell will continue to fade even as a new medium period swell out of the north northeast builds in. This will provide a slight boost in north- facing shore surf with many sets coming in waist to head high Friday and Saturday. For the coming week, a series of multiple small north and northwest swells will generate below average surf along along north and west facing shores. 


South-facing shores should remain small with some background long period south southwest swell expected to arrive Thursday or Friday. East-facing shore chop will also remain small due to the absence of any significant trade fetch. However, select east-facing exposures may see a small bump in surf due to wrap from the north- northeast swells Thursday and Friday. 


Weak high pressure over the Islands will gradually strengthen over the next few days. This will result in several days of light to gentle easterlies, with slightly higher winds over windward Maui and Big Island. Near shore, localized sea breezes will likely predominate during the day and light offshore winds at night. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
