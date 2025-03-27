Par Hawaii marks 20 years of Fueling Dreams for Special Olympics Hawaiʻi

Fueling Dreams campaign. (Courtesy: Par Hawaii)

Par Hawaii is celebrating two decades of its Fueling Dreams campaign, which supports Special Olympics Hawaiʻi athletes. From April 14 to May 26, 2025, customers at participating Hele stations—including 20 on Oʻahu, eight on Hawaiʻi Island and five on Maui—can donate at checkout to help fund training and competitions for athletes with intellectual disabilities at no cost to them or their families.

“The generosity of our customers makes a meaningful impact, helping to sustain essential programs in sports, health, leadership, and inclusion for these athletes in our communities,” said John Peyton, vice president of Hawaiʻi retail at Par Hawaii.

Par Hawaii, which markets Hele and 76 Hawaiʻi, has been a longtime supporter of Special Olympics Hawaiʻi, contributing more than $1,057,120 to its athletes and programs over the past 30 years.

“For 20 years, Par Hawaii has been a driving force in helping us build an inclusive community where every athlete has the chance to shine,” said Dan Epstein, president and CEO of Special Olympics Hawaiʻi.

Funds from the Fueling Dreams campaign help provide training and competition opportunities for more than 7,000 athletes and Unified partners across the state. Special Olympics Hawaiʻi has offered year-round sports programs free of charge since 1968, working to foster inclusion and change perceptions about individuals with intellectual disabilities.

For more information, visit www.sohawaii.org or follow Special Olympics Hawaiʻi on Facebook and Instagram.