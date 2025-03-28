Maui Matsuri Art Contest accepting entries, cash prizes available

First-place winner of the 2024 Maui Matsuri Art Contest for grades 9-12 division. Art by Anju Bekkum of Hāna High School (Photo Courtesy: Maui Matsuri)

The 23rd annual Maui Matsuri is now accepting entries for its art contest from eligible students who can win up to $100 in cash prizes.

The contest, sponsored by HouseMart Ben Franklin Crafts Maui, is open to Maui County students K-12. The deadline to enter and submit artwork is April 21. All entries must depict this years’ Maui Matsuri 2025 Festival theme of Nozomi “Hope and Aspiration”.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the first- and second-place winners in each of the following four age divisions:

Kindergarten – 2nd Grade

3rd – 5th Grade

6th – 8th Grade

9th – 12th Grade

Each participant can submit one hand-drawn, non-digital artwork on 8.5×11-inch paper, without any frames or mounting pieces. Each entry must have an official entry form, along with a signed disclaimer taped to the back of the artwork submitted. No names may be visible on the front of the artwork.

Entries may be dropped off at Housemart Ben Franklin Crafts store at Queen Kaʻahumanu Shopping Center by April 21. Mailed submissions should be addressed to the Japanese Cultural Society of Maui at P.O. Box 5090, Kahului, HI, 96733 and postmarked by April 21, 2025.

Winners will be recognized at the Maui Matsuri Children’s Festival at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center on Saturday, May 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The winning artworks will be featured at the Ben Franklin Store at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. Entries shall be mailed back after the event if a self-addressed stamped envelope is provided. The artwork will not be returned if an envelope is not provided.

For more information on the art contest, including contest rules, acceptable mediums and entry forms, visit the Maui Matsuri festival website at mauimatsuri.com or email mauimatsuri@gmail.com.