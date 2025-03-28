Oʻahu Grand Jury indicts Maui doctor for attempted murder

Gerhardt Konig. PC: Honolulu Police Department

An Oʻahu Grand Jury indicted Gerhardt Konig, 46, for the attempted murder of his wife, Arielle Konig, 36.

The second degree attempted murder charge stems from an alleged incident on Monday morning, March 24, 2025, on the Pali Puka trail in which Konig is accused of striking his wife multiple times in the head with a rock and attempting to push her off the trail.

Mrs. Konig, was found on the trail near the “Pali” lookout with multiple head and facial injuries. She was transported to the hospital with critical injuries, and remained hospitalized at last report.

The two were on a hike during a visit to Oʻahu when the alleged incident occurred.

“This indictment reflects the serious nature of crime that is alleged this case. Domestic abuse cannot be tolerated,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm. “Our office is committed to ensuring that justice is served for the victim and that the defendant is held accountable. If you are a victim of domestic abuse or know of someone who is a victim, we urge you to reach out for help,” he said.

Konig was being at the Oʻahu Community Correctional Center.

Department officials note that Konig is presumed innocent unless and until he is proven guilty.

Deputy Prosecuting Attorneys Joel Garner and Erika Candelario are handling this case.

If you are a victim of domestic abuse, call 911 or the Domestic Violence Action Center at 808-531-3771 for Oʻahu, toll free at 800-690-6200, or via text message at 605-956-5680. For more information on resources, go to: https://domesticviolenceactioncenter.org/