Community invited to free Emergency Preparedness Expo in Kahului, April 12

County of Maui archive photo of Emergency Preparedness Expo

The community is invited to participate in Maui Emergency Management Agency’s Emergency Preparedness Expo on Saturday, April 12, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center in Kahului.

The free event will feature informative speakers, community resources and participation from more than 30 local partner agencies. Participants will have the chance to learn valuable disaster readiness strategies, connect with local organizations and register for free prizes and giveaways.

Held in conjunction with Tsunami Awareness Month, the expo is themed “Always Preparing, Stronger Together: Building a Resilient Maui Nui.”

“Emergency preparedness is crucial in Maui County, where being ready for the unexpected can significantly reduce risks and minimize damages,” said Amos Lonokailua-Hewett, MEMA Administrator. “Our newly formed team remains committed to supporting the community in preparedness, response and resiliency—because we are stronger together. This event, in collaboration with local agencies, is a key opportunity to equip residents with essential tools to stay safe.”

MEMA staff will be on hand to assist with MEMA Alert signups.

For more information, visit the MEMA website at www.mauicounty.gov/MEMA or call 808-270-7285.

MEMA Expo Flyer