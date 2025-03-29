HIDOE offering summer learning opportunities for all grade levels

File (2020): Lokelani Intermediate School. Photo by Cammy Clark

This summer, the Hawai‘i State Department of Education will continue offering a wide range of summer learning programs to support and engage students across all grade levels.

“Our robust summer learning opportunities have been integral in accelerating and enriching student learning,” Superintendent Keith Hayashi said “We’re focused on building on the progress made over the past few years, and we encourage families to explore the many options available to support their child’s learning and growth this summer.”

Programs will be available for all grade levels – from a kindergarten transition program for incoming students to paid internships for graduating seniors. Families should check with their child’s school for specific program offerings and registration details. Highlights include:

Summer School

Programs will be offered for students in grades K-12 for enrichment, remediation, credit advancement or credit recovery. Schools may also offer targeted support based on specific student needs.

High school students (grades 9–12) can register for online summer courses through Hawai‘i Online Courses, formerly known as E-School.

The Summer Start Kindergarten Transition Program will also return this year. Hosted at students’ home schools, it provides incoming kindergartners – particularly those with limited or no preschool experience – a chance to build confidence and independence through early exposure to classroom routines.

Specialized Student Support

Extended learning opportunities will be available for students needing specialized services and support. These programs include Extended School Year (ESY), English Learner Extended Learning Opportunities, Special Support Programs for students with disabilities and Alternative Learning Program Support and Services (ALPSS).

Accelerated Learning

The Early College program allows eligible high school students to earn college credits while meeting high school diploma requirements through dual-credit courses offered in partnership with the University of Hawai‘i system.

College, Career and Community Learning

Opportunities include paid summer internships through HIDOE or school partnerships, as well as transition and “on-ramp” programs to help students prepare for college and careers after graduation.

For more information on HIDOE summer programs and opportunities, visit https://hawaiipublicschools.org/summer-learning-2025/ or check with your child’s school for specific details.