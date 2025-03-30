ʻĀina Momona to host 80th birthday celebration for Moloka‘i activist Walter Ritte

File (2013): Walter Ritte (left) at a Maui rally against GMOs in March of 2013. File Photo by Rodney Yap

ʻĀina Momona will honor Native Hawaiian activist and community leader Walter Ritte with a birthday celebration and fundraiser on April 12 at Capitol Modern in Honolulu.

The event, “80 in the 808,” will recognize Ritte’s decades of advocacy for Hawaiʻi’s land, water and cultural practices. The evening will feature live music by Jon Osorio and Jerry Santos and a meal prepared by Native Hawaiian chef Kealoha Domingo.

“Walter Ritte has been a tireless advocate for our people and our ‘āina for decades,” said ʻĀina Momona co-founder and Vice President Trisha Kehaulani Watson. “This celebration is a mahalo to him for all he has given to our lāhui and a commitment to continue the work he has led.”

The event will run from 5 to 7 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase at https://bit.ly/80inthe808. For more information, visit kaainamomona.org or follow @ainamomona on Instagram and Facebook.

Proceeds will support ʻĀina Momona’s environmental and cultural restoration efforts.