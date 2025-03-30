County DWS to hold virtual community meeting April 7 on water pipe inventory

Maui County Department of Water Supply Director John Stufflebean. PC: County of Maui

The County of Maui Department of Water Supply invites the community to an online, informational meeting about an ongoing water inventory project on Monday, April 7, 2025, from 6 to 7 p.m. The Zoom meeting link can be found on the DWS webpage, mauicounty.gov/544/Lead-Copper.

The project, a water service line inventory, is being conducted to comply with the latest US Environmental Protection Agency lead and copper ruling, which is established to monitor the lead and copper levels within customers’ water pipes at homes, schools and businesses.

During the meeting, attendees will hear about the ongoing inventory process and inventory map, EPA ruling, risks of lead in drinking water and how DWS is keeping the community safe. Participants will have a chance to ask DWS questions related to the project.

Since July 2024, DWS and its Maui-based contractors, HDR Engineering and Brown & Caldwell, have inspected approximately 3,000 water service lines in Central and South Maui. The inventory includes the public and private sides of properties, categorizing lines as Lead, Non-lead, Galvanized Requiring Replacement or Lead Status Unknown, as required by the EPA.

The public inventory map, required to be published by all water utilities in the United States by Oct. 16, 2024, can be found on the DWS site, mauicounty.gov/544/Lead-Copper. Follow the link to ‘lead service line inventory’ to review the status of service lines.

For more information, visit the DWS lead and copper page at mauicounty.gov/544/Lead-Copper or call its engineering line at 808) 270-7835.