Hawaiʻi leaders push agricultural priorities in Washington, D.C.

Darren Strand (left), president of the Hawaiʻi Farm Bureau, shakes hands with US Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins at the 2025 Hawaiʻi-USDA Policy Summit. (Courtesy: USDA)

More than 20 leaders from Hawaiʻi’s farming, ranching, and commerce sectors recently completed the second annual Hawaiʻi-USDA Policy Summit in Washington, D.C., highlighting local priorities and challenges directly to federal officials.

The delegation, led by Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, met with newly appointed US Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins and officials from multiple agencies within the US Department of Agriculture (USDA). The summit focused on supporting Hawaiʻi’s agricultural industry, strengthening food security and expanding federal partnerships.

“We need to continuously strengthen local food production and support our agriculture community,” Luke said. “Identifying key opportunities for collaboration with the USDA is crucial to ensure Hawaiʻi’s agricultural industry has the necessary resources to thrive.”

Hawaiʻi Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke at the 2025 Hawaiʻi-USDA Policy Summit. (Courtesy: USDA)

The delegation of state, nonprofit, business and community leaders marked the first state delegation to visit the USDA and meet with the newly sworn-in Secretary of Agriculture.

“Hawaiʻi’s agriculture feeds our nation and shapes its spirit,” said Rollins, who was confirmed as US Secretary of Agriculture Feb. 13, 2025. “I am excited to continue working to put our farmers first and working to lift burdensome regulatory barriers.”

In addition to meeting with Rollins, the delegation had meetings with multiple agencies within the USDA, including Agricultural Research Service, Agriculture Marketing Service, Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Farm Service Agency, Food Safety Inspection Service, National Agricultural Statistics Service, Natural Resources Conservation Service, Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement and Rural Development.

“The farmers and ranchers of Hawaiʻi are so grateful for Lieutenant Governor Luke’s foresight and creativity in putting this delegation together,” said Darren Strand, president of the Hawaiʻi Farm Bureau. “Hawaiʻi agriculture has such unique obstacles and challenges, and these meetings help us align federal resources with our local, island needs. Strengthening the crucial relationship between Hawaiʻi and the USDA allows Hawaiʻi’s farmers and ranchers to thrive in uncertain times and evolving agricultural landscape.”

The visit provided local farmers, ranchers and advocates the opportunity to express the critical role of Hawaiʻi agricultural production in communities statewide. Hawaiʻi’s agricultural imports and exports, truth in labeling, expanding biosecurity protections within the state and supporting more production of local agriculture were key priorities of the policy summit.

“We have learned that when you show up, you show how serious you are about advocating for your needs,” said Nicole Galase, managing director of the Hawaiʻi Cattlemen’s Council. “Bringing together such a wide representation of agriculture leaders shows a united voice for the State of Hawaiʻi — that we are an essential part of the US food system.”

2025 Hawaiʻi-USDA Policy Summit (Courtesy: Office of Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke)

Attendees at the 2025 Hawaiʻi-USDA Policy Summit included the following individuals, nonprofits, businesses and community leaders: