Hawaiʻi Fatherhood commission presents 2025 awards and sponsorship opportunities
The Hawai‘i State Commission on Fatherhood has opened applications for its 2025 awards and sponsorship opportunities, recognizing fathers, businesses and nonprofit organizations committed to strengthening families statewide.
These awards serve to highlight healthy family relationships by underscoring the vital role fathers play in the lives of their children.
Applications are due by Wednesday, April 16, 2025.
Aloha Father of the Year Award
The Aloha Father of the Year Award celebrates outstanding fathers and father figures from various counties and districts who have prioritized their ‘ohana while balancing careers and community involvement. Fathers, as defined by this award, include any male caregivers who exemplify dedication and love for their families. Nominations are now open, and community members are encouraged to recognize inspiring fathers who make a difference.
Parent-Friendly Business of the Year Award
This award recognizes businesses that prioritize the well-being of employees and their families, demonstrating leadership in fostering a supportive work environment and community. Eligible businesses must:
- Be in good standing and reputable in the state of Hawai‘i.
- Have leadership and policies that emphasize positive and healthy role models.
- Make significant contributions to the community or the state of Hawai‘i.
- Commit to strengthening families through educational programs or family support initiatives.
- Serve as ambassadors of aloha, fostering inclusivity and equity for all.
Sponsorship Award – Up to $1,500 for Nonprofits
The Hawai‘i State Commission on Fatherhood is offering financial support to Hawai‘i-based nonprofit organizations that provide programs or services related to fathers. Organizations may apply for funds up to $1,500 to support Father’s Day events, fatherhood programs or other community initiatives. Funds must be used for non-payroll expenses related to the event or program.
Eligibility and Restrictions:
- Organization must be registered as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit operating in the state of Hawai‘i.
- Events, programs or services must be conducted or offered in Hawai‘i.
- Awarded funds must be used by October 30, 2025, with preference given to programs taking place by June 30, 2025.
How to Apply:
- Complete and sign the application(s) below by April 16, 2025:
- Submit applications via email to fatherhoodcommission.hi@gmail.com or by mail to: Hawaiʻi State Commission on Fatherhood Chair / P.O. Box 339 / Honolulu, HI 96809-0339.
- If mailed, follow-up by email or call 808-550-0080 to confirm receipt.