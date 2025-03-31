Maui County seeks qualified organization for Safe Parking Pilot Program

The County of Maui Department of Human Concerns is seeking a qualified organization to establish and operate the Safe Parking Pilot Program, which aims to provide a secure space for individuals and families temporarily living in their vehicles while connecting them to vital support services.

The department issued a Request for Proposals to vet interested organizations. All proposals must be submitted through the Public Purchase system on or before the deadline identified in the RFP document of 4:30 p.m. HST on May 16, 2025.

A copy of the RFP document may be found on the Department of Human Concerns webpage: https://www.mauicounty.gov/117/Department-of-Human-Concerns.

The goal of the Safe Parking Pilot Program is to provide the necessary resources and support to help participants attain permanent housing and ultimately end their homelessness.

“The Safe Parking Pilot Program represents a meaningful step in addressing homelessness in our community. By providing safe, legal places for individuals and families to park and sleep overnight, we are not only offering a temporary solution, but also a pathway toward stability and dignity,” Director of Human Concerns Lori Tsuhako said. “This initiative is a collaborative effort to ensure that those facing homelessness have access to resources that prioritize their safety, well-being, and long-term success. We invite qualified organizations to join us in making a meaningful difference through this program.”

