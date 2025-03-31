Two people cited and one arrested on ʻopihi violations

Kailua Kona ‘opihi violations (March 29, 2025) PC: DLNR

A DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement Marine Patrol Unit spotted several people who appeared to be picking ‘opihi along the Ali‘i Drive shoreline in Kailua-Kona on Saturday.

DOCARE Marine Patrol officers relayed their observations to officers on shore who were on patrol in the area. Officers on land approached two men, a 54-year-old and 47-year-old, both of Pāhoa, and did a routine inspection of their catch.

The pair was found to be in possession of 144 undersized ‘opihi and were issued citations for violating Hawai‘i Administrative Rules (HAR) Section 13-92-1(a)(1) OPIHI. They were summoned to appear in Kona District Court on May 15.

All the undersized ‘opihi were alive and in good condition. The suspects were directed to place them face down in a tide pool along the shoreline where they will have a higher chance of reattaching and surviving.

DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla pointed to this case as an important reason for marine patrol units, now on O‘ahu, Maui, Kaua‘i and Hawai‘i Island. “The perspective officers get from the ocean is entirely different than what land-based officers may be seeing,” Redulla said.

Also, on Saturday, DOCARE officers then approached a separate individual picking ‘opihi along the Ali‘i Drive shoreline and inspected his catch. The 60-year-old man of Kailua-Kona was cited after being observed in possession of 156 undersized ‘opihi. His citation was for a violation of the administrative rule noted above and his court appearance in Kona District Court is May 8.

The man was also instructed to return the ‘opihi to a tide pool. Officers used Hawai‘i’s eBench Warrant System and discovered the man also had a bench warrant for Contempt of Court, for failing to appear on a previous ‘opihi-related case.

The warrant was related to a 2023 case in which he was cited by DOCARE officers for violating the same administrative rule pertaining to undersized ‘opihi

The man was transported to the Kona Police Station where he was booked and released after posting $250 bail.