John White appointed as CEO of Hawai‘i Farm Project to lead agritourism expansion

Hawai‘i Farm Project CEO John White. (Photo Credit: Aubrey Hord)

Hawai‘i Farm Project has appointed John White as its new chief executive officer, effective March 10. White, who has more than 25 years of experience in brand and commercial strategy, will lead the agritourism company as it focuses on long-term growth following the Maui wildfires.

White will oversee the company’s brands, including Maui Gold Pineapple, Maui Pineapple Tour, Maui Pineapple Store, Maui Chocolate Tour, Lahaina Honey Company and Maui Farm Events.

“With his extensive experience in hospitality, management and brand development, John is poised to lead Hawai’i Farm Project as it navigates the evolving agritourism landscape,” said Todd Domeck, owner of Hawai’i Farm Project. “John’s leadership, passion for our mission and deep connections to Maui will ensure Hawai’i Farm Project continues to thrive and share its unique offerings with the world.”

Originally from Oregon, John and his wife have called Maui home since 2003. White’s career includes leadership roles at Nike and a marketing agency where he worked with brands such as American Express, Heineken and Pepsi, as well as high-profile events like the Olympic Games and X Games.

He most recently served as director of commercial strategy for MacNaughton Hospitality in Honolulu. Prior to that, he was director of sales and marketing at Kā‘anapali Beach Hotel (now OUTRIGGER Kā‘anapali Beach Resort) on Maui, where he led record-breaking sales and top rankings in Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards.

White has also served on advisory committees for the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, including those focused on Oceania, Europe and Canada, and was a founding member of HTA’s inaugural steering committee for the Destination Management Action Plan for Maui. Additionally, he served a four-year term on the Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International Hawai’i Board.

According to White’s professional bio, his leadership philosophy is rooted in servant leadership with an emphasis on inclusivity, shared vision and accountability. He was trained at the Poʻokela program at Kā‘anapali Beach Hotel, a leadership program influenced by Hawaiian values and created by the late George Kanehele and Mike White, which guides his work with the Hawai‘i Farm Project.

“The mentors I’ve had throughout my career have inspired me to lead with purpose and collaboration, and I am committed to continuing that legacy at Hawai‘i Farm Project,” White said.

Hawai’i Farm Project is a leader in agritourism. Its farm experiences, such as the Maui Pineapple Tour and Maui Chocolate Tour, have become integral to the company’s mission of offering immersive, sustainable tourism while honoring Hawai’i’s agricultural traditions.

“I am honored and take great pride in contributing to our island’s future. Together, we will continue to innovate while remaining true to our kuleana – our responsibility – to preserve Maui’s agriculture heritage, support our employees and share the aloha spirit with all who visit,” White said.

For more information, visit HawaiiFarmProject.com.