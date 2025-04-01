The Construction Industry of Maui raises $65,000, donates to 5 high school construction vocational programs

The Construction Industry of Maui (CIM) today announced it is donating tens of thousands of dollars to Maui County high school construction vocational programs, with the first round of disbursements this month.

CIM board members Jennifer Girard and Kevin Keller distributed funds to the following schools:

Baldwin High School: $9,865 will be presented on April 2 at 11 a.m. to students under teacher Joe Tam Ho.

King Kekaulike High School: $4,000 will be presented on April 2 at 8:30 a.m. to students under teacher Andrew Wolski.

Lahainaluna High School: Two distributions will be presented on April 3 at 9 a.m. $3,000 to students under teacher T.C. Luckey; and $2,000 to students under teacher Gabriel Krueger.

Maui High School: Two distributions will be presented on April 3 at noon. $4,390 to students under teacher Julio Bayez; and $12,500 to students under teacher Michael Sado), and

Molokaʻi High School: $4,148 will be presented on a Teams call on April 2 at 3:30 p.m. to students under teacher Jason Elder.

CIM raised $65,000 at the second annual Pace Supply Golf Tournament last September, and plans a third annual golf tournament on Sept. 27 at The Dunes Maui Lani Golf Course to raise more funds for Maui high schools. CIM encourages other local schools with High School Construction Trade Programs to apply for funding. Applications can be obtained by contacting Jennifer Girard at 808-295-2174 or emailing CIM at constructionindustryofmaui@gmail.com.

Construction Industry of Maui Golf Tournament 2024. PC: CIM

“Investing in trade programs is investing in Maui’s future workforce. By supporting the development of local talent, we not only strengthen our communities but also ensure a skilled and sustainable workforce for years to come. Educating our youth about the career opportunities in the construction industry is one of our key missions at CIM, helping to nurture and retain the next generation of skilled workers,” said Jennifer Girard, CIM Treasurer.

CIM partnered closely with the Hawaii State Department of Education to choose schools that submitted a formal grant application that detailed how the CIM funding would enhance and strengthen its current program. CIM board members carefully reviewed applications and voted to select the four schools. Funds will be used to meet the needs of each school’s particular program including materials, tools, equipment, personal protective equipment and travel costs.

“The success of this fundraiser is largely thanks to our dedicated members, the community, and the generous support of local businesses, whose donations make this event possible,” Girard added. “We look forward to our next tournament in the fall, where we aim to raise even more funds to support local Maui students enrolled in high school vocational trade programs.”

CIM would like to thank 2024’s Title Sponsor Pace Supply, along with Gold Sponsors Alpha, Inc., Ikaika Construction, and Maui Plumbing.

For those interested in supporting this cause or participating in the September 2025 tournament, contact Jennifer Girard at constructionindustryofmaui@gmail.com.

Bob Poulson College Sponsorships

($75,000 available for up to three Maui High School students)

In addition to the CIM’s Maui County high school construction vocational program distributions, Maui high school students heading to university and interested in applying for the annual Bob Poulson College Scholarship should visit LINK HERE .

The Bob Poulson scholarship encourages Maui students to pursue a degree in the construction and design industry, away from Maui, then bring their acquired knowledge, skills and local hearts back to Maui to serve their communities. Deadline for applications is May 4.

CIM then will distribute the scholarships to the chosen local high school students, at a ceremony in May.