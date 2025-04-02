King Kekaulike dominates MIL surf contest at Ho‘okipa











































King Kekaulike swept both the boys and girls divisions at the second Maui Interscholastic League surf contest of the season on Saturday at Ho‘okipa Beach Park.

It was the second straight win for Na Ali‘i boys, while the girls won their first event of the season in near perfect over-head conditions.

Twelve MIL schools competed, along with a team of boys from ‘Iolani and a mixed team of girls from ‘Iolani and Punahou. No team scores were kept for the O‘ahu surfers.

‘Iolani coach Chris Butler said he hopes the Interscholastic League of Honolulu adopts surfing as an interscholastic sport next school year. This comes as state legislators propose making surfing a statewide sanctioned sport for Hawaiʻi high schools.

“I’m extremely hopeful, fingers crossed,” Butler said. “We’ve gotten further than we’ve ever gotten before.”

Butler, who has led ‘Iolani’s surf club for a decade, had nothing but smiles after the contest, as all seven ‘Iolani surfers made the finals.“Oh my God, today was the most magical day,” he said. “First time in school history surfing in an MIL contest, and the kids were so excited. It was perfect conditions, best format, such a lovely day.”

King Kekaulike coach Scott Schellhammer was equally excited about ‘Iolani’s participation.

“[I’m] so stoked that ‘Iolani could come over,” Schellhammer said. “I really hope we can make this a state sport.”

He was also proud of his team’s success.

“I’m really proud of our freshmen—Kaya (Przeciechowska), Kai (Nelson) and Ayla (Daian). They all pulled through,” Schellhammer said. “Our seniors have just really been great role models for the rest of the team.”

One standout senior was Teiva Keomaniboth, who won the Boys No. 2 division after taking the No. 3 title at the previous contest at D.T. Fleming Beach. His victory helped secure an almost insurmountable lead for King Kekaulike over Kīhei Charter, which had finished just one point behind them in the season’s first MIL meet.

Keomaniboth said he didn’t feel pressure heading into the final.

“I just go out and have fun,” he said. “If you feel good, you surf good.”

Chrislyn Simpson-Kane, another King Kekaulike senior, played a decisive role in the girls’ team title race. With Na Ali‘i and Maui Christian tied heading into the final heat, Simpson-Kane needed to finish ahead of Maui Christian freshman Mikaia Barnes in Girls No. 1.

Simpson-Kane placed second behind Maui Prep’s Sloane Jucker, while Barnes finished fifth, securing King Kekaulike’s overall victory.

“This year, we have some feisty girls,” Simpson-Kane said. “As a team, I’m so happy. This is the first time in a while that we’ve had a full team of girls.”

The other boy winners were Zolten Poulsen (No.1), of Maui Prep, Kanoa Kuailani (No.3), of King Kekaulike, Max Schwartz (No.5), of Kīhei Charter and Nelson. The other girl winners were twins Lila and Talia Sloan (No.3, No.4) of Maui Christian, and King Kekaulike’s Daian (No.2) and Przeciechowska (No.5).

The next MIL surf contest is scheduled for April 12 at Koki Beach in Hāna.

Results

Boys Team

King Kekaulike – 58 Kīhei Charter – 50 Maui Prep – 48 Maui Christian Academy – 42 Baldwin – 41 Seabury Hall – 32 Hāna – 27 Kamehameha Maui – 25 Kūlanihākoʻi – 10 Maui High – 8 Haleakalā Waldorf – 6 Lahainluna – 4

Boys Individual Results

Boys No. 1

Zolten Poulsen, Maui Prep 15.33 Chase Burnes, King Kekaulike 11.24 Nigel Palalay, ‘Iolani 10.33 Angel Jardine, Maui Christian 10.20 Rex Ang, Baldwin 9.67 Kanoa Gaffney, Hāna 9.30

Boys No. 2

Teiva Keomaniboth, King Kekaulike 12.50 Aiden Haas, Kīhei Charter 12.16 Keano Jardine, Maui Christian 12.14 Ezra Offergeld, Maui Prep 9.10 Duke Stanton, Baldwin 6.33 Spencer Churchill, ‘Iolani 4.97

Boys No. 3

Kanoa Kuailani, King Kekaulike 13.00 Noah Haas, Kīhei Charter 11.07 Kalai Gerell, ‘Iolani 9.53 T. J. Hehemann, Maui Prep 9.23 Jotal Holstein, Seabury Hall 8.80 Manaku Kaauamo, Kamehameha 6.66

Boys No. 4

Kai Nelson, King Kekaulike 14.84 Jayden Craig, Kīhei Charter 12.60 Huy Vu, Baldwin 9.87 Cole Antonellis, ‘Iolani 8.74 Lane Solano, Seabury Hall 7.87 Makaiah Clark, Maui Prep 5.26

Boys No. 5

Max Schwartz, Kīhei Charter 12.33 Jack Hill, Maui Christian 11.00 Noah Richard, Maui Prep 9.20 Dylan Molina, Baldwin 8.10 Beck Riemenschneider 7.83 Laau Peloso, ‘Iolani 7.40

Girls Team

King Kekaulike 59 Maui Christian 56 Maui Prep 47 Kīhei Charter 36 Baldwin 28 Kūlanihākoʻi 27 (tie) Lahainaluna 21

Seabury Hall 21

9.Haleakala Waldorf 16 Maui High 9 Kamehameha Maui 4

Girls Individual Results

Girls No. 1

Sloane Jucker, Maui Prep 10.80 Chrislyn Simpson-Kane, King Kekaulike 10.67 Graye Smith, Baldwin 8.63 Hope McCarren, Punahou 8.06 Mikaia Barnes, Maui Christian 6.83 Gianna Pogni, Lahainaluna 6.16

Girls No. 2

Ayla Daian, King Kekaulike 13.67 Thayanne Colpas, Maui Christian 11.14 Kaya Pestana, ‘Iolani 9.40 Kelea DeCaro, Kīhei Charter 7.97 Imani Caserta, Maui Prep 7.57 Peyton Prouty, Seabury Hall 6.83

Girls No. 3

Lila Sloan, Maui Christian 14.73 Bella Kuailani, King Kekaulike 10.90 Zoey Offergeld, Maui Prep 10.50 Kenzi Nakamura, Punahou 9.87 Sachi Yamaguchi, Seabury Hall 8.64 Aliyah Keeley, Kūlanihākoʻi 1.67

Girls No. 4

Talia Sloan, Maui Christian 11.14 Sochi Henderson, King Kekaulike 10.10 Cassidy Crowley, Punahou 7.80 Layla Merrill, Maui Prep 7.57 Bella Molina, Kūlanihākoʻi 5.60 Natalie Riggs, Kīhei Charter 4.23

Girls No. 5