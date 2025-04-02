Maui Gold Pineapple’s Farm and Feast Experience offered this April

Maui Gold Pineapple debuted its new Farm & Feast Experience in March 2025. The offering continues on select dates this month. Courtesy photos

Maui Gold Pineapple is set to host its Farm & Feast Experience this April, offering guests an inside look at the cultivation of Hawaii’s signature fruit, followed by a farm-to-table dining experience at Hāli‘imaile General Store.

The event pairs the Maui Pineapple Tour, where guests explore the farming process and history of Maui’s iconic pineapple, with an exclusive, four-course meal showcasing locally sourced ingredients.

The experience runs on select Tuesdays and Fridays at 3:30 p.m., with available dates on April 4, 8, 11, 15, 18, 22, 25, and 29. Reservations can be made at MauiPineappleTour.com.

Guests begin the tour in the fields of the Maui Gold Pineapple farm, learning about the growing cycle, hand-harvesting techniques and the industry’s legacy on Maui. The experience includes freshly cut pineapple straight from the source, and each visitor receives a complimentary pineapple to take home.

After the farm visit, attendees will dine at Hāli‘imaile General Store, an upcountry restaurant known for its farm-to-table approach. The menu showcases dishes such as braised pork belly bao buns, an Upcountry farm salad and entrée options including mojo roasted chicken, coconut curry, Korean barbecue short ribs and macadamia nut-crusted mahi mahi. The meal concludes with Hāli‘imaile’s signature pineapple upside-down cake.

“We created this experience to fully immerse guests in the world of pineapple,” said Todd Domeck, owner of Maui Gold Pineapple. “It’s an excursion through the rich history of Maui’s iconic fruit – where guests can explore its legacy, savor its unparalleled sweetness, take one home and conclude the day with an unforgettable dining experience. This is a must-try adventure.”

The three-and-a-half-hour tour is held at 870 Hāli‘imaile Rd. Tickets are $155 for children ages 3-12 and $195 for ages 13 and older. The experience is not ADA-accessible. More details are available at MauiPineappleTour.com.