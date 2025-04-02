New tree hub at Kahului Airport helps wildfire survivors replant lost landscapes

A Loulu palm tree is growing at Kahului Airport as it awaits its new home. (PC: JD Pells / Maui Now)

A new Treecovery grow hub at Kahului Airport is helping those impacted by the 2023 Maui wildfires reclaim a piece of what was lost.

One of 24 spaces like it on the island, the hub provides free trees to residents rebuilding their homes in Kula and Lahaina, allowing them to replant the species that once shaded their yards before the 2023 fires.

Treecovery, the nonprofit behind this initiative, has nearly 6,000 locally sourced trees growing from Kīpahulu to Kapalua.

Several rows of fruit and native trees line a courtyard in Kahului Airport, Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (PC: JD Pells / Maui Now)

“Having lost our home in Lahaina, it really touches our heart to bring back that ono ‘ulu tree, that ono mango tree and that coconut tree so we can drink coconut water,” said Treecovery Hawai‘i board member Ekolu Lindsey. “The taste of who we are as people connects us to these places.”

The hub’s opening was marked by a blessing at the airport on Tuesday, coinciding with the first day of Earth Month 2025. Local leaders, board members and travelers gathered to celebrate, with musician Steve Grimes performing original songs, including “Lahaina Town” and “Mālama Your Mama.”

The tree saplings are displayed at Kahului Airport for both arrivals and departures, beneath the central baggage claim’s atrium ceiling and in the nearby courtyard.

The hub also features a sculpture by artist Dale Zarrella, “From the Ashes – Spirits of Aloha,” created from Lahaina fire-charred trees and depicting legendary Hawaiian priest Hiva Hiva.

A wood sculpture by Dale Zarrella, in collaboration with Treecovery Hawaii, is on display in Kahului Airport, Tuesday, April 1, 2025. The charred wood was recovered from a Lahaina community following the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires. (PC: JD Pells / Maui Now)

Another addition to the display is an air-layer clone of Lahaina’s historic banyan tree. This is one of 14 being cultivated on Maui, which will eventually be planted back into the Banyan Tree Park and grow back into the mother tree.

“We’re not just growing trees,” said Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen. “We’re growing community. We’re growing youth. We’re growing sustainability. That’s what this symbolizes.”

Lahaina’s banyan tree air layer in Kahului Airport. (PC: JD Pells / Maui Now)

Residents of fire-affected properties can request tree replacements and request native plants online. To learn more or donate, visit treecoveryhawaii.org.