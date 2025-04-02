Hawai‘i consumers lost $61.6M to scams in 2024, AARP webinars to help fight fraud

PC: AARP Hawaii

Hawai‘i residents reported losing $61.6 million to scams last year, with imposters, online shopping fraud and cyber threats among the top schemes, according to the latest Federal Trade Commission Consumer Sentinel Network report.

The 2024 fraud losses are up 32% in Hawai`i compared to the $46.6 million lost the year prior. Nationally, the FTC reported consumers lost $12.5 billion to fraud in 2024, a 25% increase. Consumers reported losing the most money when paying with bank transfers and cryptocurrency.

Hawai‘i’s reported fraud losses totaled $61.6M last year, according to the Federal Trade Commission database. (Courtesy: AARP Hawai‘i)

To help combat fraud, AARP Hawai‘i is hosting a series of free webinars in April, covering scams that target kūpuna, digital fraud tactics—including those using artificial intelligence—and how to recognize and report Medicare fraud.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Kūpuna work hard all their lives to save money. AARP wants to do its part to help kūpuna keep their money,” said Keali‘i Lopez, AARP Hawai‘i state director. “Too many people don’t report fraud because of embarrassment, but scammers are clever and experienced criminals. Consumers who lose money to fraud should blame the scammers, not themselves.”

Webinar Schedule:

FBI Spotlight on Scams – Tuesday, April 8, 1 p.m.

– Tuesday, April 8, 1 p.m. Anatomy of a Scam – Tuesday, April 15, 10 a.m.

– Tuesday, April 15, 10 a.m. Stay Safe in a Digital World – Wednesday, April 23, 10 a.m.

– Wednesday, April 23, 10 a.m. Spot and Report Medicare Fraud – Wednesday, April 30, 10 a.m.

Residents can sign up for the webinars at aarp.org/local or on the AARP Hawai‘i Facebook page under the events tab. Registration is also available by calling 877-926-8300.