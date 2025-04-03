Parade entries now open for the 2025 Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Pāʻū Parade

Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Pā‘ū Parade and Ho‘olaule‘a. PC: (2024) Hideharu Yoshikawa

The 2025 Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Pā‘ū Parade and Ho‘olaule‘a is set for Saturday, June 21, 2025, and invites the community to take part in the annual celebration. The festivities return to Central Maui, with a parade along Ka‘ahumanu Avenue followed by a ho‘olaule‘a at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center.

This year’s statewide theme, “E Ho‘omau – Celebrating Mary Kawena Pukui,” honors the renowned Hawaiian scholar, linguist, and historian whose work has helped preserve the Hawaiian language and culture for generations.

Parade applications are now open, and interested participants must submit their entries by May 30, 2025. To apply and review parade rules, judging criteria, and other details, visit: https://forms.gle/A2i2AuppCERNtuYW9.



















The parade route will begin at Maui Lani Parkway and proceed east along Ka‘ahumanu Avenue toward Kahului Beach Road. Detailed staging information will be provided upon acceptance of entries.

Participants can enter the parade under the following categories:

Float: A decorated, self-propelled vehicle or trailer that is transformed into a themed display. (Max height: 20 feet)

Decorated Vehicle: A decorated car, truck, golf cart, or similar vehicle that remains recognizable. (Max height: 20 feet)

Marching Units: Precision drill teams, flag units, cheer squads, marching bands, or military units performing in cadence.

Walking Units: Groups or organizations walking the parade route without choreography or precision movement.

Entry Divisions:

Commercial: Businesses and for-profit entities ($50 entry fee)

Non-Commercial: Nonprofits, schools, and community groups (No entry fee)



















“Last year’s event was a huge success, and we were moved by the outpouring of community support,” said event coordinator Daryl Fujiwara. “The energy, the smiles, and the pride in our culture were truly inspiring. We look forward to another amazing event this year and invite everyone to participate in honoring the legacy of Kamehameha I and his lineage.”

Road Closure Notice: Motorists are advised that Ka‘ahumanu Avenue will be closed on Saturday, June 21, 2025, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. between Lunalilo Street and Kane Street/Kahului Beach Road. The public is asked to plan accordingly.

The Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Pā‘ū Parade serves as a commemoration rather than just a celebration. While we encourage creativity and enthusiasm, we ask all participants to remember that this parade is dedicated to honoring King Kamehameha I and his lineage. Please keep this in mind when designing your parade entry to ensure it reflects the dignity and respect of this important occasion.

This event is made possible through the generous support of the County of Maui – Office of Economic Development, Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, Kilohana by CNHA, Pacific Media Group, and KPOA 93.5FM

For more information and updates, follow us on social media. We look forward to seeing you at the 2025 Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Pā‘ū Parade and Ho‘olaule‘a.