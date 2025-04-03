April 2025 Condorama event flyer. Courtesy of Hawaiʻi DCCA

The Hawai‘i Real Estate Commission, in partnership with the Community Associations Institute Hawaiʻi Chapter, will host “Condorama XIV,” a free virtual educational event on condominium ownership and management. The webinar is scheduled for Saturday, April 19, 2025, from 9 to 11 a.m.

The event is geared toward condominium owners and is open to the public. Registration is available online at https://www.caihawaii.org/. Following the presentation, a recording of the event will be made available on the CAI Hawaii and the Real Estate Branch Condorama websites.

Featured Topics and Speakers

California Wildfires: Community Association Risk Management and Insurance in Hazardous Times



Clifford J. Treese, a nationally recognized leader and consultant, will be providing data driven solutions on underwriting, risk management and insurance for community associations. Treese will cover risk management and insurance in today’s hazardous times, California and Hawai‘i wildfires, and building community partnerships.



Wes Brum is currently an Account Executive at Insurance Associates, Inc., and holds the Associates in National Flood Insurance, Community Insurance and Risk Management Specialist, and Associate in Insurance Services designations. Brum will be discussing the five Ws (who, what, when, where and why) of flood insurance, the national flood insurance program, risk ratings, private flood insurance, what is and is not covered, as well as flood insurance claims.

For more details, visit the Real Estate Branch Condorama website at cca.hawaii.gov/condorama or call 808-586-2644.