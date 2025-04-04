DOH expands efforts to prevent measles outbreak in Hawai’i

Measles. PC: CDC

The state department of Health is expanding efforts to prevent a measles outbreak in Hawaiʻi as cases continue to spread across the mainland and globally. This includes expanded educational outreach about exposure risks and encouraging more vaccinations.

Department officials say a population vaccination rate of at least 95% is needed to prevent a measles outbreak. In Hawaiʻi, the measles vaccination rate is 90%. In Texas, where a measles outbreak is spreading rapidly, the vaccination rate is 93%, according to the DOH.

Vaccination rates can vary locally and by school. The risk of an outbreak is higher in schools with low immunization rates (see full list of Hawaiʻi schools).

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In addition to recommending vaccination against measles, DOH is working to reduce barriers to vaccination for those who choose to get vaccinated. DOH sent a letter to parents and guardians of K-12 students of public, private and charter schools on April 2 encouraging them to get their child vaccinated against measles if the child is not fully vaccinated.

The letter also announced that DOH will issue emergency rules to remove a barrier to vaccination against the highly contagious measles virus.

The emergency rules will allow children with a religious exemption to receive the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine while retaining the exemption to other vaccines and continuing to attend school. The rules can be effective only for and would expire in 120 days.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Measles is a very serious, sometimes fatal disease for children,” said Dr. Sarah Kemble, a pediatrician and state epidemiologist. “At the rate it’s spreading, it could easily reach Hawaiʻi on the next plane. The MMR vaccine is our best defense against the measles virus. The emergency rules will remove a potential barrier for families choosing to protect their children with the MMR vaccine.”

Parents are asked to report any updates to their child’s vaccination record to their school to ensure that the school’s vaccination data is accurate and up to date. Should a measles outbreak occur in Hawaiʻi, students without a record of an MMR vaccine may be prohibited from attending school.

DOH will reach out to schools to assess interest in hosting on-site vaccination clinics. Schools and offices interested in hosting vaccination clinics can also call the DOH Immunization Branch at 808-586-8300.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To access vaccines, parents and school staff should contact:

The child’s preferred healthcare provider

A local community clinic

Vaccine locator: https://www.vaccines.gov/en

The DOH has the following guidelines for: “Children should receive two doses of MMR: one at 12–15 months of age and a second dose at 4–6 years of age before school entry. Adults not at high risk of exposure and who don’t have evidence of prior immunity are recommended to have at least one documented dose of MMR in their lifetime.”

Additional vaccine recommendations, including for travelers, can be found on the CDC website: https://www.cdc.gov/measles/hcp/vaccine-considerations/index.html.

For more information on measles, visit DOH’s measles page.