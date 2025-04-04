Maui police seek public help in locating Big Island man reported missing in 2014

Peter Mahoe. PC: Maui Police Department

The Maui Police Department requests the public’s assistance with any information on the whereabouts of Peter Mahoe, 41, of Hawaiʻi Island. Mahoe disappeared on May 29, 2014, in the area of the Cape Kumukahi Light House on Hawaiʻi Island . Information provided to the Maui Police Department from a concerned citizen indicates that Mahoe may have been seen in the Lahaina and Kahului areas as recently as two weeks ago.

Mahoe is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 165 pounds, and has shoulder-length black hair worn in a ponytail and brown eyes. There was no clothing description provided.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mahoe, is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; if it is an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report number 25-009489.