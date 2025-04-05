MAPA presents the comedy ‘Love, Loss, and What I Wore’ at its Living Room venue, April 11-26

“Love, Loss, and What I Wore” cast photo. (Credit: MAPA)

The Living Room at Maui Academy of Performing Arts has become a favorite spot for Maui audiences seeking a unique theatrical experience. The intimate venue – where performers are quite literally within arm’s reach – seats only 50 people on its cozy couches and plush chairs.

Coming up next in MAPA’s Living Room is the comedy “Love, Loss, and What I Wore,” written by Nora and Delia Ephron and based on the bestselling book by Ilene Beckerman. Running from April 11 through April 26, the show is a witty and heartfelt collection of stories told through the lens of fashion.

“Love, Loss, and What I Wore” invites audiences to reflect on the milestones, memories and relationships in their lives—each one tied to the clothes we wear. With humor and tenderness, the play explores how clothing marks key moments in life, from love and heartbreak to joy and sorrow.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Whether it’s a wedding dress, a pair of favorite shoes, or an outfit that reminds us of a turning point in our life, this show reveals how our clothes can define our personal narrative,” said David C. Johnston, the play’s director and MAPA’s artistic director. “It’s a sweet and poignant reminder that life’s greatest moments are often marked by the simplest of things.”

The cast features Ashley Ventimiglia, Beth Daigle King, Elizabeth Fellows, Peggy Harmon, Patty Lee, Mehra Park, Camille Romero, Jennifer Rose, Kathleen Schulz, Barbara Sedano, Marsi Smith and Sharyn Stone.

MAPA’s Living Room is located at 2050 Main St., Wailuku on the third floor. Tickets are available now at mauiacademy.org.