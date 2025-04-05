Maui Surf Forecast for April 06, 2025

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 25-35 25-35 22-26 20-25 West Facing 9-12 9-12 8-12 7-10 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 14-18 14-18 12-16 10-15

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 02:18 PM HST. High 2.0 feet 11:13 PM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 07:12 AM HST. High 0.7 feet 11:17 AM HST. Low 0.3 feet 04:19 PM HST. Sunrise 6:14 AM HST. Sunset 6:42 PM HST.

Swell Summary

An extra large, long period north swell (340-360 degrees) will peak tonight and early Sunday, producing warning level surf along north and exposed east facing shores and advisory level surf for most west facing shores through Sunday. The north swell will steadily decline on Monday and will fade by the middle of the week. Small surf will prevail along south facing shores through early Sunday. Small pulses of south swell are possible late Sunday and Monday and again midweek.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.