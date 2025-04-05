Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 06, 2025

April 5, 2025, 9:00 PM HST
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH AND EAST FACING SHORES
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Sunday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
25-35
25-35
22-26
20-25 




West Facing
9-12
9-12
8-12
7-10 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
14-18
14-18
12-16
10-15 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 02:18 PM HST.




High 2.0 feet 11:13 PM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 07:12 AM HST.




High 0.7 feet 11:17 AM HST.




Low 0.3 feet 04:19 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:14 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:42 PM HST.









Swell Summary




An extra large, long period north swell (340-360 degrees) will peak tonight and early Sunday, producing warning level surf along north and exposed east facing shores and advisory level surf for most west facing shores through Sunday. The north swell will steadily decline on Monday and will fade by the middle of the week. Small surf will prevail along south facing shores through early Sunday. Small pulses of south swell are possible late Sunday and Monday and again midweek. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
