Maui News

Road work to restrict access on Mill Street April 5-6

April 5, 2025, 5:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Officials have issued a road work notice for parts of Mill Street in Wailuku, April 5-6, 2025. Courtesy image

Road reconstruction on Mill Street between Kaniela Street and Imi Kala Street will take place on Saturday, April 5, and Sunday, April 6, limiting accessibility throughout the day, officials announced.

Maui Kupono, LLC, in conjunction with the County of Maui Department of Public Works and SSFM, will conduct the work from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Residents in the affected area should expect restricted access to street and driveway entrances.

Officials advise residents to park outside the work zone, such as along Kaniela or Mission streets, as access will be restricted for extended periods. Normal access will be restored once the road work is completed.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Drivers are urged to follow posted traffic control signs and instructions from flaggers and police officers.

For more information, contact Vili Toluta’u of Maui Kupono, LLC, at (808) 298-6989.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments