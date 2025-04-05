Road work to restrict access on Mill Street April 5-6

Officials have issued a road work notice for parts of Mill Street in Wailuku, April 5-6, 2025. Courtesy image

Road reconstruction on Mill Street between Kaniela Street and Imi Kala Street will take place on Saturday, April 5, and Sunday, April 6, limiting accessibility throughout the day, officials announced.

Maui Kupono, LLC, in conjunction with the County of Maui Department of Public Works and SSFM, will conduct the work from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Residents in the affected area should expect restricted access to street and driveway entrances.

Officials advise residents to park outside the work zone, such as along Kaniela or Mission streets, as access will be restricted for extended periods. Normal access will be restored once the road work is completed.

Drivers are urged to follow posted traffic control signs and instructions from flaggers and police officers.

For more information, contact Vili Toluta’u of Maui Kupono, LLC, at (808) 298-6989.