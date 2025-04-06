High surf warning posted for north- and east-facing shores of Hawaiian Islands

Beachgoers enjoy the sand and surf at Hookipa Beach Park on Sunday afternoon. A high-surf warning remains in effect until 6 a.m. Monday. PC: Brian Perry

The National Weather Service has posted a high surf warning for north- and east-facing shores of Maui, Molokaʻi, Hawaiʻi Island, Oʻahu and Kauaʻi.

Forecasters said the warning generated by a large, long-period north swell peaked Saturday night and into Sunday morning. A gradual decline of surf is forecast to continue over the next few days.

Kitesurfers take advantage of strong winds and high surf off of Hookipa Beach on Sunday afternoon. PC: Brian Perry

The warning is expected to remain in effect until 6 a.m. Monday.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf has been reaching heights of 20 to 26 feet along north shores, and 10 to 15 feet on east-facing shores.

Beachgoers should expect “very strong, breaking waves and powerful currents,” forecasters said. “Waves breaking in channel entrances may make navigating the channels dangerous.”

People are advised to stay away from the shoreline along affected areas. Boaters should postpone entering or leaving channels affected by high surf until it subsides, forecasters advised.