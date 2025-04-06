Nāpili Place traffic to be impacted due to tree trimming, April 7

To maintain reliable service, Hawaiian Electric contractors will be performing tree trimming along Nāpili Place in the West Maui area on Monday, April 7, from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

For the safety of the public and crews, the vegetation management work requires the closure of south facing parking stalls of the Nāpili Surf Beach Resort.

Safety signs, arrow boards and traffic cones will mark the work area and guide motorists through the altered lanes. Flagmen will provide onsite traffic control.

Motorists should drive with caution when approaching and passing the work zone as well as plan for anticipated traffic delays in this immediate area.