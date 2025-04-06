Maui News

Nāpili Place traffic to be impacted due to tree trimming, April 7

April 6, 2025, 3:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

To maintain reliable service, Hawaiian Electric contractors will be performing tree trimming along Nāpili Place in the West Maui area on Monday, April 7, from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

For the safety of the public and crews, the vegetation management work requires the closure of south facing parking stalls of the Nāpili Surf Beach Resort.

Safety signs, arrow boards and traffic cones will mark the work area and guide motorists through the altered lanes. Flagmen will provide onsite traffic control.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Motorists should drive with caution when approaching and passing the work zone as well as plan for anticipated traffic delays in this immediate area.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments