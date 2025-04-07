Lower tuition rates make UH Community College summer classes more affordable

UH Community College students. PC: courtesy UH

Registration for summer courses at a lowered tuition rate for Hawaiʻi residents is open at all seven University of Hawai‘i Community Colleges, providing students with an accelerated and cost-effective way to earn credits. Hawaiʻi residents pay just $131 per credit (normally $248), and can use this opportunity to save money, get ahead academically and explore new classes—all in a shorter time frame.

Unlike the standard fall and spring semesters, the summer term at all seven UH Community Colleges is condensed into two six week sessions or one eight-week session. This allows students to complete courses more quickly while maintaining flexibility in their schedules. Students are encouraged to enroll early as classes fill up quickly.

More details about available courses, start dates, financial aid options and campus resources on campus websites:

Save money, get ahead

Cost Savings: With the tuition rate of $131 per credit (reduced from $248 per credit), Hawaiʻi residents can further their education at a lower cost.

The shorter summer sessions provide a fast-paced format to complete courses efficiently. Stay on Track: Earn additional credits to graduate on time or even ahead of schedule.

Earn additional credits to graduate on time or even ahead of schedule. Flexible Scheduling: Choose from a variety of courses that fit summer plans and academic goals.

“Summer courses at UH Community Colleges provide a valuable opportunity for students to progress toward their degrees at reduced tuition rates,” said Della Teraoka, interim vice president of UH Community Colleges. “With shorter sessions and lower costs, it’s a great time to invest in your education.”