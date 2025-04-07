Maui Surf Forecast for April 08, 2025

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 14-18 12-16 10-14 8-12 West Facing 8-12 7-10 5-7 4-6 South Facing 3-5 4-6 4-6 4-6 East Facing 8-12 7-10 6-8 5-7

TONIGHT Weather Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly cloudy.

Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 05:27 PM HST. High 2.0 feet 12:27 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 07:06 AM HST. High 1.3 feet 12:40 PM HST. Sunrise 6:12 AM HST. Sunset 6:43 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current large north swell will continue to decrease over the next few days. A mix of a moderate short-period north swell and a small medium period northwest swell should slightly boost north and west shore surf Thursday into Friday, with small surf heights expected for next weekend.

The current long-period south-southwest swell continue to fill in this afternoon and will peak on Tuesday near or slightly above the summer average. This swell should be on its downward trend on Wednesday and surf should return to small mostly background levels from Friday into the weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.