Go Green Recycling event for West Maui residents to be held Saturday, April 12
West Maui residents can dispose of recyclable bulky items at a Go Green Recycling event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 12, 2025, at Lahaina Civic Center.
Appointments are required for the event, which is hosted by nonprofit Mālama Maui Nui in partnership with the County of Maui Department of Environmental Management Abandoned Vehicles and Metals office.
To request an appointment, visit:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScwmrWVolEW63s9zOTe2DAaqvh05TgZ256_uvxDwbhl_4pPeA/viewform.
The program allows residents to dispose of the following recyclables at no charge:
- Air conditioners
- Batteries (lead acid only)
- Washers and dryers
- Dishwashers
- Microwave ovens
- Refrigerators
- Stoves
- Water heaters
- Tires
- Scrap metals
- TVs, computers, printers, copiers, monitors and associated electrical cords
Commercial drop-offs will not be accepted.
For more information about future Go Green Recycling events, locations, directions, accepted recyclables, appointments and volunteer opportunities, call Mālama Maui Nui at 808-877-2524 or the County DEM Abandoned Vehicles and Metals office at 808-270-6102.