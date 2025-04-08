Go Green Recycling event for West Maui residents to be held Saturday, April 12

Team Go Green.File Photo Credit: Christopher Kim, MMN Field Technician

West Maui residents can dispose of recyclable bulky items at a Go Green Recycling event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 12, 2025, at Lahaina Civic Center.

Appointments are required for the event, which is hosted by nonprofit Mālama Maui Nui in partnership with the County of Maui Department of Environmental Management Abandoned Vehicles and Metals office.

To request an appointment, visit:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScwmrWVolEW63s9zOTe2DAaqvh05TgZ256_uvxDwbhl_4pPeA/viewform.

The program allows residents to dispose of the following recyclables at no charge:

Air conditioners

Batteries (lead acid only)

Washers and dryers

Dishwashers

Microwave ovens

Refrigerators

Stoves

Water heaters

Tires

Scrap metals

TVs, computers, printers, copiers, monitors and associated electrical cords

Commercial drop-offs will not be accepted.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information about future Go Green Recycling events, locations, directions, accepted recyclables, appointments and volunteer opportunities, call Mālama Maui Nui at 808-877-2524 or the County DEM Abandoned Vehicles and Metals office at 808-270-6102.