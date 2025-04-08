Hop into Easter fun at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center, April 19

Easter at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. PC: courtesy QKC

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center hosts an egg-citing Easter celebration where keiki and families of all ages are invited to join the fun on Saturday, April 19, at Center Court.

Start the morning with Keiki Club from 10 to 11 a.m., presented by Queen Kaʻahumanu Center and Local Handmade Gifts and Decor. Keiki can dive into hands-on crafting and express their creativity through festive Easter-themed art.

The celebration continues with the Easter Egg Scramble from 12 to 2 p.m. This event will feature egg hunts, free arts and crafts, giveaways, and a chance to meet and take photos with the Easter Bunny.

“We’re thrilled to bring families together for another joyful Easter celebration at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center,” shared General Manager Kauwela Bisquera. “These events are all about creating lasting memories and sharing the holiday spirit with our community.”

Both events are free and open to the public. Registration is required for Keiki Club and can be completed at queenkaahumanucenter.com/event/keiki-club/

