Mayor’s Sustainability Speaker Series to mark Earth Day with Maui educator, voyager

In celebration of Earth Day, the Mayor’s Sustainability Speaker Series will welcome educator, curriculum developer and voyager Mary Anna (Enriquez) Grimes for a special presentation on Wednesday, April 17, 2025, at noon in the Mayor’s Conference Room, ninth floor, 200 S. High St., Wailuku.

The presentation, titled “Organizing Across Oceania & Strategizing by the Stars,” will highlight how sailing, teaching and cultural stewardship have informed Grimes’ approach to climate resilience and environmental conservation.

Grimes will share her journey as a Maui educator with ʻāina-based education organization Papahana Kuaola and her leadership as a board member of Moʻokiha O Piʻilani, a traditional Polynesian voyaging canoe. She will also discuss her role as one of 20 statewide educators selected to create curriculum for the historic, worldwide voyage of Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia.

Grimes holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and special education and a master’s degree in education from Whittier College.

For more information, call the County of Maui Office of Economic Development at 808-270-7710.